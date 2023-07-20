Port update: Vancouver and Rupert get to work as vessels wait

Due to the fluidity of the situation unfolding on Canada’s west coast, it’s safe to say that plotting expectations for which vessels will realistically be given a berth over the course of the next week has become an increasingly difficult task.

Whether or not the ILWU will now return to the negotiating table, or renew its 72-hour strike notice (again) it seems fair to assume that Vancouver and Rupert ports will attempt to churn through as many vessels as possible in the next couple of days.

We currently have a short-list of nine vessels that are likely to be taken in before Saturday, if crews on the ground make a concerted effort to ease some of the backlog in a tight time-frame. In addition to these potential turnovers, four vessels are still berthed in Vancouver and two in Rupert. The progression of unloading for these vessels is unknown to our team – but they have been at berth since early this week and will likely depart today. The current tally of vessels that have successfully unloaded cargo in either port since 1 July includes two in Rupert and seven in Vancouver.

Vancouver currently has six vessels in port, 10 waiting and eight steaming towards it, and it’s about 63% congested today. Rupert has the two aforementioned berthed vessels in port, one waiting and seven steaming towards, and is 33% congested.

As of today, there is one new confirmed blank, one new port swap and no new diversions. The latest port swap is notably for Cap Jervis; a vessel that already waited five days upon arrival on 12 July, completed a port swap to Oakland yesterday and has now again updated its next port to Long Beach, instead of returning to Vancouver as planned. The total stands at 16 port swaps and 10 diversions.

Our team continues to closely monitor long- and short-term vessel schedules, port/terminal communications, ILWU announcements and vessel movements to give you the earliest insights into new developments.