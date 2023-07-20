By Keith Mwanalushi 20/07/2023

Automation is changing air cargo handling, a trend exacerbated by the shortage of a skilled workforce.

Since last month, the evoBOT robot has been performing test runs at Cargogate in Munich Airport and, according to the developers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML), the technology has “immense potential to revolutionise cargo handling automation”.

The robot is equipped with two wheels and gripper arms, handling packages from apron to cargo terminal warehouse.

Claudia Weidenbusch, MD at Cargogate, told The Loadstar that, due to the diverse processes of air cargo handling, standardised automation would be more difficult than in automobile production, for example.

“However, given the demographic developments, this automation will nevertheless be without alternative. For this reason, it will be essential to increase our budget in the coming years for the automation of processes in order to make the workplace more attractive and to support our staff.”

According to the IML, as companies strive to boost productivity, address labour shortages and enhance efficiency, the evoBot will be “a compelling option” for cargo handling automation.

dnata’s Dubai and London Cargo Cities are already examples of what (semi-) automated warehouses and processes bring at scale. Stewart Angus, dnata’s regional CEO, airport operations – Europe, said the company had reaped the expected benefits, in terms of throughput efficiency and customer experience.

“We have also learned that for successful automation project delivery, the service blueprint design and management of data touchpoints are paramount,” he added.

In 2024/25, dnata will open a new facility at Amsterdam Schiphol that Mr Angus claims will take automation to a new level, via automated movement and storage of cargo. He said: “Given that the biggest challenge in our industry currently is a shortage of experienced labour, the move towards automation is well-timed.

“Another important point is that automation will also change the nature of work in the warehouse, moving towards more technical specialised operators of hi-tech equipment. This will hopefully attract a new type of employee to our business.”

There will be some limitations though. Fraunhofer IML said certain types of dangerous cargo or radioactive goods may require specific handling procedures to comply with regulatory requirements.

“While the evoBot is highly capable, it’s essential to identify and address potential bottlenecks in such operations proactively,” it said.

And Mr Angus acknowledged that some types of cargo would still require manual handling, such as vehicles and aircraft engines, adding: “Also, in the same way that aircraft will need pilots for the foreseeable future, we should recognise that whatever the level of automation, we will always require intelligent human beings to provide oversight and customer support.”

Ms Weidenbusch added that the fear of human labour being replaced by machines was currently unfounded. She said: “It is true that the working environment will change and easily trainable tasks can be automated, requiring humans to be employed in supervisory and intervening functions.”

There is currently limited specific regulation on the deployment of automated handling systems, and at present, the evoBot functions primarily as a research testbed and lacks certification for direct human-machine interaction or cooperative work.

Nevertheless, the valuable knowledge and insights gained from its operation can significantly contribute to policymaking efforts, said the Fraunhofer IML, adding that it is collaborating with regulatory bodies to “foster smooth cooperation between humans and machines”.