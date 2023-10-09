Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv

dreamstime_s_250644495
© Slidezero
Several major carriers have suspended flights into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) following Hamas’ deadly assault on Israel at the weekend, which has left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.

The carriers include United, Delta and American Airlines – which normally run direct services from major cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Miami into the Israeli capital – Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, Air France, Iberia and Air Canada.

The only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, Hainan, cancelled flights from Shanghai on Monday, citing the security situation in Israel, while Cathay Pacific and Korean Air have also suspended flights.

Hamas claims it is targeting TLV and CNN reported loud explosions could be heard across central Israel and the suburbs of Tel Aviv late yesterday.

However, Israel Airports Authority has announced that the airport, and another at Ramon, near Eilat, remain open and are operating both inbound and outbound flights – although these are thought to be evacuating Israelis and repatriating nationals.

Israel national carrier El Al said it was operating “in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli security forces”.

Hamas’s surprise attack from Gaza on Saturday led to Israel to declaring war on the Palestinian militant group. Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes, while Hamas has launched further attacks from the territory.

Israel’s declaration of war is said to have left airlines with issues regarding insurance coverage.

Yesterday, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a Notice to Air Missions statement, urging national airlines and pilots to use “extreme caution” when flying at any altitude in Israeli airspace.

It mirrors a similar alert issued by the Israeli government.

    Ben Gurion Airport Israel Israel Palestine conflict Tel Aviv Asia-Europe Egypt intra-Europe Koper Slovenia

