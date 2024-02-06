Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

Kuehne+Nagel Photo 133510600 © Tobias Arhelger Dreamstime.com
© Tobias Arhelger Dreamstime.com
By

The Loadstar has previously reported that Kuehne + Nagel was the target of a vandalism campaign by Palestinian activists, who covered two of its offices in red paint and smashed windows.  

Palestine Action admitted on X, formerly Twitter, it had targeted the Swiss global transport and logistics company, accusing it of providing insurance for a firm that transports Israeli weapons used in Gaza. Elbit Systems provides 85% of Israel’s land-based military equipment and drones.  

Now, the Middle East Monitor reports, K+N cut its ties with Elbit Systems in Q3 23, and apparently told Palestine Action of the move by email.

