Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

Image posted by @Pal_action on X
Kuehne + Nagel offices in Milton Keynes and St Clare Street in Aldgate, London, have been vandalised by pro-Palestine activists, who splattered the buildings in red paint and smashed windows.  

Palestine Action admitted on X, formerly Twitter, it had targeted the Swiss global transport and logistics company, accusing it of providing insurance for a firm that transports Israeli weapons used in Gaza.

The post read: “The firm facilitates the genocide of the Palestinian people by transporting weaponry on behalf of Israel’s biggest arms producer, Elbit Systems”. 

The Standard reported that two suspects had been arrested following the incidents, and bailed pending further investigation.  

 

