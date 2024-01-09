Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis

dreamstime_s_266668596
© Wirestock
By

Reports yesterday that some shipping lines were negotiating with the Houthis for safe passage in the Red Sea saw shares at Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk fall, according to Morningstar. However, investors were reassured when the lines denied any talks with the Houthis and it was revealed by ShippingWatch that they were not among “the largest container carriers” involved.

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd Houthis Israel Palestine conflict Maersk CMA CGM the International Chamber of Shipping the World Shipping Council

