Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Supply chain bottlenecks – largely due to the Red Sea attacks and Panama Canal restrictions ...
Shippers are eyeing “surgical” use of airfreight to mitigate the increasing delays caused by the Red Sea crisis.
Airfreight data is not yet showing any real change in rates, despite the disruption at sea – but this is likely to change next week.
“The Red Sea delays are not reflected in rates just yet, but it is to be expected,” said Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer for Xeneta.
“Last week was the week after new year, which is typically dormant. But shippers are switching to air – it’s happening,” he told The Loadstar.
In the week up to 8 January, the TAC Index’s Baltic Air Freight Index fell another 6.6%, with rates out of Shanghai down 7.3%, week on week, and down 5.5% out of Hong Kong.
Mr van de Wouw said the move to air would begin to be reflected in rates next week, adding: “It will take a while for the goods to get into the hands of forwarders. People are definitely switching from sea to air.”
A forwarder in South-east Asia agreed the disruption had not yet hit airfreight rates.
“There is a slight increase, but nothing too drastic as the price disparity between air and ocean is still quite large,” he explained. “But for ocean, we have seen shippers rushing to the gate earlier, ahead of the expected increase in ocean freight rates.”
TAC Index noted, however, that: “Though rates to Europe were edging up, there were signs of some shippers switching to combined sea-air transport options, using sea lanes from Asia to the Middle East and then on by air to Europe to meet delivery deadlines.
“Some sources expect to see more of that in the coming weeks, as many factories have only just started to spool up again since new year.”
Mr van de Wouw was less convinced that sea-air will see the demand boom predicted. He said: “Sea-air comes up and goes down again. Forwarders are currently offering all sorts of alternatives. But the shippers I’ve spoken to are fully switching to air, rather than using sea-air.”
He noted that one garment shipper was going “all-in” on air. But another shipper said it would use airfreight only “surgically”, depending on its exact needs.
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker
Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article