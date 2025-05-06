Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group

By Alex Lennane 06/05/2025

Gal Dayan has quit his role as head of inbound logistics for Apple, to focus on marine logistics.

He has become chief operating officer for Horizon Group, which includes forwarders Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine.

Despite the likely challenges for Apple’s inbound logistics, Mr Dayan told The Loadstar he had opted for the new role to be “part of a growing company”. GHK Capital Partners, a North America-focused private equity firm, acquired the Horizon Group last August.

Mr Dayan said he would ...

