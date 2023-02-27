AP: Union Pacific will replace rail CEO amid hedge fund pressure

NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Labour unions have described the derailment of a Norfolk Southern (NS) train near Pittsburgh this ...
AP reports:
Union Pacific announced plans Sunday to replace its CEO later this year after a hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in the railroad went public with its concerns about his leadership.
The managing partner of Soroban Capital Partners, Eric Mandelblatt, said in a letter that the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad has lagged behind its peers during Lance Fritz’ tenure over the past eight years and that a leadership change is overdue. The hedge fund has ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'
Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd
Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis
Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
