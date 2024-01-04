CH Robinson discloses CFO transition
PRESS RELEASE C.H. ROBINSON ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA, December 21, 2023 – C.H. Robinson ...
Disruptions at US-Mexico rail crossings have been a growing headache for cargo owners and their logistics providers in recent months and, increasingly, firms are looking for alternatives to avoid their freight getting stuck at the border.
Indeed, major logistics provider CH Robinson has re-routed some rail traffic via other border points, some has transferred to trucks and some has been flown to US destinations.
The latest disruption struck on 18 December, when the US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) agency closed rail crossings at Eagle Pass and Laredo in Texas as inspectors were shifted to immigration processing in response to reports of elevated numbers of migrants headed for the border.
The crossings remained closed until 26 December and, inevitably, it took a few days to work through the delays and get schedules back to normal. Between them Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa normally slot 24 trains a day through these crossings.
The Association of American Railroads criticised the closures. CEO Ian Jefferies said: “In the face of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, CBP has been working under exceptionally difficult circumstances, but these ill-advised closures were a blunt force tool that did nothing to bolster law enforcement capacity.”
The US National Feed & Grain Association and North American Export Grain Association also raised their voices in a joint statement urging both national governments to avoid a repeat of the closures.
But, hopes for a speedy resolution of the problems would be vastly optimistic.
Trucking has also seen disruptions, which were exacerbated in some instances by truck inspections by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the orders of the state governor.
Increasingly, shippers are calling on their logistics providers to prepare contingency plans or examine permanent alternative routings.
The wave of factory openings in Mexico caused by near-shoring augurs a rising tide of exports to the US meeting limited trucking and border processing capacity, which will likely result in longer transit times and elevated costs.
Some consultants have raised the option of bypassing the land border by putting cargo on ships moving across the Gulf of Mexico, arguing that this may work well for certain commodities and routes.
Paul Brashier, VP drayage and intermodal at ITS Logistics, has also heard of such plans, and he said this could also go some way towards shippers’ carbon footprint targets, adding: “From a sustainability standpoint, it’s better to use a combination of water and rail rather than all-rail.”
Meanwhile, on 26 December, a unit of intermodal giant Grupo Mexico Transportes announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Golfo de Mexico Rail Ferry Holdings and Rail Ferry Vessel Holdings, two companies that offer maritime transport services of rail cars between the US and Mexico.
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo
Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief
AD Ports Group announces Noatum’s acquisition of APM terminals Castellón in Spain
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article