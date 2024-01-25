Union Pacific: Q4/full-year 2023 results out

By LoadstarEditorial 25/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

OMAHA, NEB., JANUARY 25, 2024

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

“The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry’s best in safety, service, and operational excellence,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth quarter results show much of what’s possible at Union Pacific and that we’re on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognizing we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We’re excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish.”

The full release is here.

Earnings per share on a GAAP basis at $2.71 were $0.15 higher than expected; revenues in line.