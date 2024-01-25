Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Union Pacific: Q4/full-year 2023 results out

railway © Kiankhoon
By

PRESS RELEASE 

OMAHA, NEB., JANUARY 25, 2024

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

“The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry’s best in safety, service, and operational excellence,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth quarter results show much of what’s possible at Union Pacific and that we’re on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognizing we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We’re excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish.”

The full release is here.

Earnings per share on a GAAP basis at $2.71 were $0.15 higher than expected; revenues in line.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Union Pacific Canada Canadian National CPKC GMXT Intermodal Lazaro Cardenas Mexico Transpacific Trade United States USMCA

    Most Read

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Flexport – (nicely) exposed

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

    High fashion: Red Sea disruption sees apparel shippers switch to air

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack