By Alessandro Pasetti 06/07/2023

Waiting for the €5bn CMA CGM takeover of Bolloré Logistics to close, there’s a great deal of interest surrounding the future of SNCF-owned Geodis.

Material signs of change are scarce, but there are some.

The French 3PL, led by Marie-Christine Lombard, has been quietly adding businesses, inorganically, as well as talent to its board recently.

The latest announcement came this week, with François Bottin being promoted to EVP Digital and Technology, joining the group’s management board chaired by Lombard. His title now, according to LinkedIn, is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN