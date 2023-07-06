CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
CMA CGM yesterday followed Maersk’s shock price announcement on Monday with a big hike in ...
Waiting for the €5bn CMA CGM takeover of Bolloré Logistics to close, there’s a great deal of interest surrounding the future of SNCF-owned Geodis.
Material signs of change are scarce, but there are some.
The French 3PL, led by Marie-Christine Lombard, has been quietly adding businesses, inorganically, as well as talent to its board recently.
The latest announcement came this week, with François Bottin being promoted to EVP Digital and Technology, joining the group’s management board chaired by Lombard. His title now, according to LinkedIn, is ...
CMA CGM yesterday followed Maersk’s shock price announcement on Monday with a big hike in ...
Fainthearts need not apply
Container carriers operating to and from India seem to be rapidly losing the power to ...
All good then?
Getting at it again as deadline looms
CMA CGM has settled on orders for 10 24,000 teu ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, a ...
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up
War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast
Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce
Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker
Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges
Steam goes out of the charter market as carriers look to off-hire ships
Comment on this article