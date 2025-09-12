By Adam Clermont 12/09/2025

(Editor’s note: Adam is involved in ’Michael Carrabes vs Expeditors’ representing the plaintiff – all background here – as well as others who previously sued the forwarder from Seattle.)

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN