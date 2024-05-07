American Airlines Cargo announces summer widebody schedule

By LoadstarEditorial 07/05/2024

The carrier boasts new routes and increased service out of Europe and Asia

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines Cargo is announcing its summer widebody schedule with new routes and increases for the 2024 season.

Out of Europe, the carrier is operating new flights from Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), from Copenhagen Airport (CPH) and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (NCE) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), and from Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). Some of these seasonal routes started as early as April while others will extend as far as October.

Though some of these trans-Atlantic routes are new, American is already a trusted name in those European markets thanks to its extensive trucking network. Some origins are known for producing significant shipment traffic, such as pharmaceuticals and fish from CPH and fragrance products from the Grasse area near NCE.

In addition to new routes, several seasonal summer routes are now year-round including BCN to PHL, Lisbon Airport (LIS) to PHL and Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) to CLT are now year-round instead of seasonal.

In the trans-Pacific region, American is offering new service from Haneda Airport (HND) to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), as well as an increase to daily flights from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) to DFW.

Domestically, the carrier is also operating a significant widebody network. With service between its largest hub at DFW and key U.S. hubs like MIA, ORD and PHL, the carrier offers more ways for large freight to connect within the U.S this summer season.

“We are excited to offer our customers more opportunities to move their goods across our global network this summer season,” says Roger Samways, Vice President of Commercial for American Airlines Cargo. “Offering new and increased service out of multiple regions helps us to meet the growing needs of our customers in important markets and we welcome this opportunity to further expand our network.”