By Alessandro Pasetti 12/02/2025

Recent market talk surrounding Amazon has gone as far as suggesting that the Seattle-based behemoth could be taking over $44bn-market-cap Old Dominion in the less-than-truckload (LTL) space, as its growth ambition is unmatched in transport and logistics (T&L).

Others have suggested XPO could be one obvious target and before that, GXO Logstics also spurred the imagination of a few bullish observers.

However

As M&A talk ignites, one immediate bullet question follows: does the new agreement with UPS – according to which Atlanta will ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN