Comment / Amazon runs its own race as takeover talk in T&L swirls

RACE
By

Recent market talk surrounding Amazon has gone as far as suggesting that the Seattle-based behemoth could be taking over $44bn-market-cap Old Dominion in the less-than-truckload (LTL) space, as its growth ambition is unmatched in transport and logistics (T&L).

Others have suggested XPO could be one obvious target and before that, GXO Logstics also spurred the imagination of a few bullish observers.

However

As M&A talk ignites, one immediate bullet question follows: does the new agreement with UPS – according to which Atlanta will ...

    Topics

    Amazon Amazon Integrated Logistics M&A radar Takeover Talk

