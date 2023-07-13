Amazon Air cutbacks continue across Europe and the US
Amazon is continuing to cut back its air freight operations after reductions to European services ...
Once upon a time, shiny Amazon-labelled containers on the transpacific did provoke emotion, the US behemoth seemingly beating traditional transport and logistics (T&L) rivals to the punch at their own game, bypassing bottlenecks with chartered vessels and long-haul aircraft.
Investment kept rolling.
Watched with interest, as well as fear, well before the pandemic began, several incumbents – across the spectrum in the multi-coloured sector – wondered how long it would take for it to be a client’s preferential lane in shipping goods ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Evergreen to overtake Hapag-Lloyd as it orders 24 ships
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year
Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?
Comment on this article