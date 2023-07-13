By Alessandro Pasetti 13/07/2023

Once upon a time, shiny Amazon-labelled containers on the transpacific did provoke emotion, the US behemoth seemingly beating traditional transport and logistics (T&L) rivals to the punch at their own game, bypassing bottlenecks with chartered vessels and long-haul aircraft.

Investment kept rolling.

Watched with interest, as well as fear, well before the pandemic began, several incumbents – across the spectrum in the multi-coloured sector – wondered how long it would take for it to be a client’s preferential lane in shipping goods ...

