AIT Worldwide set to buy UK pharma forwarder Mach II Shipping

Fast-growing US 3PL AIT Worldwide is set to further expand in Europe with the purchase of UK pharma-focused freight forwarder Mach II Shipping, for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase of Mach II – more commonly known as Mach 2 – will include its facilities in the UK and the Netherlands, as well as its global Pharmafreight partner network.

“In addition to temperature-controlled air freight, Mach 2 provides outstanding dedicated road service for high-value life sciences moves throughout Europe with a managed fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles operated by independent contractors,” said AIT EVP of Life Sciences Chris Amberg.

“Its value-added services include in-house customs clearance and a temperature-controlled warehouse in Ashford, Middlesex,” he added.

The Ashford operation was augmented in 2019 with the opening of a similar facility in Nieuw-Vennep, near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in advance of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, which allows temperature-controlled pharma and life sciences shipments such as clinical trials to avoid Brexit-related customs or regulatory challenges.

The Netherlands facility features an ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer farm, safely and securely storing oncology products at below -60°C.

The Pharmafreight partner network was formed in 2000 and has grown over the past two decades under the leadership of Mach 2 commercial director Andy Hughes.

AIT said: “As a result of careful recruitment and vetting, Pharmafreight is a first-rate collective of audited, approved independent freight forwarders operating under Good Distribution Practices in 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America.”

“Our teammates across Mach 2 and Pharmafreight are eagerly continuing to provide stable, high-quality service for our customers as we prepare to integrate fully with AIT in 2024,” Mr Hughes said. “This acquisition is providing a phenomenal opportunity to enhance our solutions for customers as we tap into AIT’s vast worldwide network.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Mach 2 and Pharmafreight teammates to the company,” said AIT’s president and chief operating officer Keith Tholan. “Their well-tenured expertise provides an instant boost to our world-class life sciences division, and we look forward to elevating cold chain service for our customers, especially in Europe.”

