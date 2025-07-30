Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Air Incheon trademark application fuels talk of rebranding as AirZeta

The new logo
By

South Korean cargo airline Air Incheon, which has acquired Asiana Airlines’ freight business, has made a trademark application for ’AirZeta’, fuelling speculation that integrated operations could be launched this Friday under a new brand.

Air Incheon made the application with the Korea Intellectual Property Office on ...

    Topics

    Air Incheon AirZeta Asiana Cargo