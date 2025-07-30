Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
Yet another forwarder has decided to invest in an airline in a bid to reinvent ...
South Korean cargo airline Air Incheon, which has acquired Asiana Airlines’ freight business, has made a trademark application for ’AirZeta’, fuelling speculation that integrated operations could be launched this Friday under a new brand.
Air Incheon made the application with the Korea Intellectual Property Office on ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article