Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / AI 'no silver bullet' to deal with potential chaos after de minimis ends

Parcels Piling Up
By

Those hoping AI will deal with the mass of declarations set to flood US customs offices from 2027, following the Trump administration’s decision to end the de minimis exemption on a global scale, are set for a rude awakening if they fail to ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    de minimis exemptions Relex Solutions US Airforwarders Association (AfA)