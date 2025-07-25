Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' falls short of US air cargo infrastructure needs
Forwarders have welcomed President Trump’s administration-defining legislative win – the passage of what the present ...
Those hoping AI will deal with the mass of declarations set to flood US customs offices from 2027, following the Trump administration’s decision to end the de minimis exemption on a global scale, are set for a rude awakening if they fail to ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article