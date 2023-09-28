CMA CGM orders another eight methanol-fuelled containerships
French mainline operator CMA CGM has ordered more new vessels, putting pen to paper for ...
Making opportunity out of necessity is the motto at CMA CGM-owned Ceva Logistics, it seems, as the 3PL prepares to integrate Bolloré Logistics, the new addition to the French family.
What’s going on behind closed doors testifies to a commitment by Ceva to become leaner, more resilient in a down cycle where big is beautiful in supply chain.
Take that.
Employees
Jobs are safe, The Loadstar reported earlier this month, in the “CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand” soon ...
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks
China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points
Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services
Carriers hunt e-commerce volumes as China-UK air freight capacity jumps
Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple
Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article