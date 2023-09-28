Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

AB
ID 14541888 © Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com
By

Making opportunity out of necessity is the motto at CMA CGM-owned Ceva Logistics, it seems, as the 3PL prepares to integrate Bolloré Logistics, the new addition to the French family.

What’s going on behind closed doors testifies to a commitment by Ceva to become leaner, more resilient in a down cycle where big is beautiful in supply chain.

Take that.

Employees

Jobs are safe, The Loadstar reported earlier this month, in the “CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand” soon ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bollore Logistics Ceva 2.0 Ceva Logistics CMA CGM The CEVA story AF-KLM Cargo air cargo market Cargolux Lufthansa Cargo the ecommerce equation Whither the peak season?

    Most Read

    Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

    'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks

    China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

    MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values

    'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

    Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

    Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks

    Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

    News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

    Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points

    Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services

    Carriers hunt e-commerce volumes as China-UK air freight capacity jumps

    Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple

    Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?