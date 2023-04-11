AA Cargo announces expansive summer widebody schedule

By LoadstarEditorial 11/04/2023

American Airlines Cargo has announced its summer schedule, with an increase of more than 400 widebody flights per month compared to summer 2022.

As the carrier prepares for the peak season, new routes and frequencies starting as early as this spring will service routes between the US and Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

At the height of the summer peak, the airline will operate more than 160 international widebody flights per day.

Out of Europe, American will offer a new service from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and a returning service from Frankfurt Airport (FRA) to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), as well as from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)– all on Boeing 777-200 widebody aircraft.

The carrier will also have increased frequencies for its existing operations out of Rome-Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and out of LHR to CLT and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In the month of July alone, American will operate more than 4,100 widebody flights between the U.S. and Europe.

LHR will experience the most service increases, with daily flights increasing to 26 per day with direct connections to key U.S. cities.

“We’re delighted to offer significantly more capacity this summer with increased service on key routes. This not only allows us to say ‘yes’ more frequently to our customers, but also enables us to provide increased connection opportunities to flow freight across our global network,” says Roger Samways, Vice President Commercial for American Airlines Cargo. “From both a passenger and cargo perspective, this expansive schedule will help us serve our customers even more effectively this summer.”

American is also expanding service in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions, with new service to Santiago International Airport (SCL) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) from DFW, and to HND and Sydney Airport (SYD) from LAX.

American Airlines Cargo offers a variety of products and priorities to move all kinds of freight across its domestic and international network, including temperature-controlled capabilities available in more than 180 markets. In addition, the carrier offers a robust trucking network that provides more routes and connection opportunities for freight.