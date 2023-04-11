Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AA Cargo announces expansive summer widebody schedule

Aircraft, Aircrafts, American Airlines, plane, planes, Livery, Exterior
By

American Airlines Cargo has announced its summer schedule, with an increase of more than 400 widebody flights per month compared to summer 2022.

As the carrier prepares for the peak season, new routes and frequencies starting as early as this spring will service routes between the US and Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

At the height of the summer peak, the airline will operate more than 160 international widebody flights per day.

Out of Europe, American will offer a new service from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and a returning service from Frankfurt Airport (FRA) to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), as well as from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)– all on Boeing 777-200 widebody aircraft.

The carrier will also have increased frequencies for its existing operations out of Rome-Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and out of LHR to CLT and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In the month of July alone, American will operate more than 4,100 widebody flights between the U.S. and Europe.

LHR will experience the most service increases, with daily flights increasing to 26 per day with direct connections to key U.S. cities.

“We’re delighted to offer significantly more capacity this summer with increased service on key routes. This not only allows us to say ‘yes’ more frequently to our customers, but also enables us to provide increased connection opportunities to flow freight across our global network,” says Roger Samways, Vice President Commercial for American Airlines Cargo. “From both a passenger and cargo perspective, this expansive schedule will help us serve our customers even more effectively this summer.”

American is also expanding service in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions, with new service to Santiago International Airport (SCL) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) from DFW, and to HND and Sydney Airport (SYD) from LAX.

American Airlines Cargo offers a variety of products and priorities to move all kinds of freight across its domestic and international network, including temperature-controlled capabilities available in more than 180 markets. In addition, the carrier offers a robust trucking network that provides more routes and connection opportunities for freight.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    American Airlines Cargo cargo in cabins cargo-only flight coronavirus Delta Cargo United Airlines United Cargo US Big Three

    Most Read

    'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom

    'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light

    Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish

    DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'

    US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts

    OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping

    New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL

    Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'

    FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks

    'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps

    Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo

    Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach

    RusCon and partners launch St Petersburg link to Turkey

    New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve

    LNG impact on decarbonising shipping 'negligible', claims green group

    Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow