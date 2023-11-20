By Alessandro Pasetti 20/11/2023

Let’s get through this quickly enough so as not to feel the pain of a saga that will go down in the M&A history books as one of the most aberrant and apocalyptic T&L matters of all time, however it ends.

On Thursday 16 November, activist investor Ancora Holdings Group, which has skin in the game via Forward Air, “issued the following open letter” to the CEO of Omni Logistics, JJ Schickel.

As you probably know by now, it claimed that “Omni’s ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN