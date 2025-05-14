A double first for TIACA with Roos Bakker set to become new chair

By Alex Lennane 14/05/2025

TIACA, the air cargo association, has propelled itself into modernisation with the appointment of its first woman, and first under-40, chair.

Roos Bakker, formerly of Schiphol Cargo, has been on the TIACA board since February 2022 and was voted-in last month as chair, to replace Steven Polmans whose term expires in November.

Two vice chairs will be voted on next week, with three people thought to be in the running, including current vice chair Emir Pineda, trade & logistics manager for the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN