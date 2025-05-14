Receive FREE Newsletter
A double first for TIACA with Roos Bakker set to become new chair

roos bakker
By

TIACA, the air cargo association, has propelled itself into modernisation with the appointment of its first woman, and first under-40, chair. 

Roos Bakker, formerly of Schiphol Cargo, has been on the TIACA board since February 2022 and was voted-in last month as chair, to replace Steven Polmans whose term expires in November. 

Two vice chairs will be voted on next week, with three people thought to be in the running, including current vice chair Emir Pineda, trade & logistics manager for the ...

