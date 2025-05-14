A double first for TIACA with Roos Bakker set to become new chair

Mark McKenna named general manager of Priority Freight's Dover operation
UK-based time-critical logistics specialist Priority Freight has appointed supply chain veteran Mark McKenna as general ...
TIACA, the air cargo association, has propelled itself into modernisation with the appointment of its first woman, and first under-40, chair.
Roos Bakker, formerly of Schiphol Cargo, has been on the TIACA board since February 2022 and was voted-in last month as chair, to replace Steven Polmans whose term expires in November.
Two vice chairs will be voted on next week, with three people thought to be in the running, including current vice chair Emir Pineda, trade & logistics manager for the ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
APMM floats along on 'solid' Q1 profitability in Ocean, well prepared for choppy water
MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article