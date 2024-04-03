XPO Logistics boosts maternity benefits

XPO overcomes weak market to post strong Q4 earnings
American road freight operator XPO today posted 6% year-on-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter ...
PRESS RELEASE
LONDON, UK — 3 April 2024 — XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has enhanced its maternity benefits for soon-to-be and new parents, boosting the company’s leadership position in family policies in the transportation and logistics sector.
Currently, in the UK, XPO employees – or those adopting children – are entitled to Enhanced Maternity Pay after one year of service. Now, after two years of service, employees are entitled to the following additional pay benefits:
This means that employees receive a higher amount than the Government’s Statutory Maternity Pay for a significantly extended period, which will help new parents worry less about their finances during this critical time. UK advocacy organisations Unison and Maternity Action have called for increasing the current Statutory Maternity Pay to £364.70.
Lynn Brown, vice-president of human resources – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “We are proud to be leading the way in our industry on maternity and adoption pay, in addition to other family-friendly policies we have recently implemented and enhanced. This further demonstrates our desire to create a truly inclusive workforce that supports employees during key times in their lives.”
XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.
