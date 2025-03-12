By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 12/03/2025

Hapag-Lloyd is taking its Copiapo-class vessels to China’s Cosco Zhoushan Shipyard to be ‘jumbo-ised’ – bringing them up from 9,324 teu to an estimated 10,200 teu.

The work includes boosting the height of the lashing bridges to increase stack height, allowing two additional containers to be loaded onto each stack.

Corresponding increases will also be made to the height of the funnels and deckhouses, allowing crew to see over, and hot exhaust gases to be vented ...

