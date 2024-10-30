Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / White House unveils $3bn investment to 'clean up' ports in 27 states 

DHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADARXPO: YELLOW TAILWINDXPO: OUTLOOKXPO: CONF CALLDSV: STRONG TRACTIONCHRW: CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOSTMAERSK: AHEAD OF NUMBERSXPO: STRONG RELEASE XPO: RALLY MODE ON AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESS

DHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADARXPO: YELLOW TAILWINDXPO: OUTLOOKXPO: CONF CALLDSV: STRONG TRACTIONCHRW: CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOSTMAERSK: AHEAD OF NUMBERSXPO: STRONG RELEASE XPO: RALLY MODE ON AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESS

dreamstime_s_153096786
A container ship approaches the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston© Mariusz Bugno
By

President Biden has earmarked $3bn for port modernisation projects across 27 US states, benefiting some 55 sites.

The White House announcement specified that the upgrades would include electrification and battery-hybridisation of port equipment, in an initiative being called the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports grants.

“I’m proud to announce we’re delivering $3bn in funding from my Inflation Reduction Act to help clean up and modernise ports in 27 different states and territories, from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and beyond, including, yes, Puerto Rico,” said the president.

His last remark was a jab at the Trump campaign, which at the weekend, had hired a comedian for a Madison Square Garden rally, who told the audience that the US territory was a “floating island of garbage”.

An itemised breakdown of new equipment for ports included 1,500 units of cargo handling equipment, 1,000 drayage trucks, 10 locomotives, 20 vessels, shore power systems for ocean-going vessels, battery-electric and hydrogen vehicle charging and fuelling infrastructure and solar power generation.

The news comes in the wake of allegations of spying by China’s ZPMC, manufacturer of some of the world’s largest ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, many installed in US ports.

The White House announcement indicates that the investment will “support an estimated 40,000 good-paying union jobs, manufacturing electrified cargo handling equipment”.

It further specified that the new equipment would be “human-operated and human-maintained”, setting it at odds with the definition of port ‘modernisation’ as expressed in Europe and the Middle East – namely, automating processes and cutting as many jobs as possible.

Besides pay, the main motivation behind the recent International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) strike at east coast ports was the threat of automation. The union has demanding a ban on the automation of gates, cranes and container-moving trucks – technology already well-established throughout Europe and Asia.

“We do not believe that robotics should take over a human being’s job… especially a human being that’s historically performed that job,” said ILA chief Harold Daggett last month.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Infrastructure spending Port modernisation US Customs and Border Protection de minimis ecommerce Los Angeles SEKO Logistics

    Most read news

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Using Amazon Air services 'a win-win' for 'absolutely satisfied' K+N

    Freight rates on major ocean trades out of India continue to slide

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    MSC ship first in line for delays with Montreal dockers set for Sunday strike

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    Final defendant in Polar Air Cargo case pleads guilty before trial begins

    Red Sea crisis proving 'a boom period' for feeder operators

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation

    Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    $102m settlement agreed in first case after MV Dali's Baltimore bridge crash