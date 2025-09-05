Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / White House unleashes new task force to tackle the tariff dodgers

Trump Tariff
ID 357394879 © Skypixel | Dreamstime.com
By

The US Supreme Court decision notwithstanding, the Trump White House is pushing ahead with its tariff policy, launching a “revitalised” inter-agency fraud task force to “aggressively” pursue those seeking to evade duties.

Announced by the Department of Justice (DoJ), the cross-agency Trade ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Department of Justice (DOJ) Trade Fraud Task Force Trump Tariffs US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)