By Charlotte Goldstone 11/03/2025

Chinese retaliation to US tariffs will hit the “low-margin” agricultural sector the hardest, and White House officials haven’t grasped the full impact, say experts.

Peter Friedmann, executive director at the Agriculture Transport Coalition, told operator Port of Long Beach’s Port Update he was “very concerned” for US agriculture exporters in a trade war with China.

“We recall the tariffs imposed six, seven years ago, against China. It retaliated and inflicted a lot of injury on US agriculture exports, to the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN