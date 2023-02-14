By Alessandro Pasetti 14/02/2023

Let’s share the pain of going through January 2023 data as well as annual league tables for eastbound transpacific (EBTP) volumes, which are now out.

Apart from the ’Asia to US’ leadership for Expeditors in terms of teu last month…

… acknowledging the Seattle-based forwarder trails Orient Express Container in the January-only rankings for shipped goods from China (only), the most valuable piece of information is…

… how volumes at the top of the rankings have changed, just as we have all willingly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN