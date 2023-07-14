Adapting China and (not-so) screwed ocean carriers – where we stand
On the ball
It’s the classic mid-summer Friday.
(Kind of, given where I’m sitting now.)
So let’s forget the numbers and focus on people in and out logistics instead.
Look around
Round-up mode on, before tipping hats, on merit: signs of peak season in ocean are scant. We told you so at the end of May.
Elsewhere, US stock markets rally, despite value destruction musings, as inflation doesn’t seem to worry anybody, maybe confirming the beginning of a deflationary death spiral?
(Worst case, too early to say.)
However, it’s the ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Use of 'smart' containers speeds up as more ocean carriers get onboard
