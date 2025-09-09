New tariff exemptions announced as US imports continue to decline
The latest executive order from Donald Trump, issued on Friday, has raised hopes that some ...
Gemini Cooperation carriers are said to be slashing rates to fill slots as Asia-North Europe rates registered their sharpest weekly drop since February.
On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed the Shanghai-North Europe rate down 11% from the previous week, to $1,315 per teu.
But Hapag-Lloyd’s ...
