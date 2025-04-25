Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Shippers are advised to prepare for “difficult operational and shipping conditions” as maritime analyst Drewry ...
Fallout from the US-China tariff war is not stopping the container shipping ’arms race’, as major shipping lines continue to invest heavily in large box ships.
Yesterday, Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines ordered four 16,000 teu containerships in deals valued at around $800m.
Two will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and two by Samsung Heavy Industries, both South Korean shipbuilders.
The order underscores Wan Hai’s strategy to modernise and expand its fleet with larger, fuel-efficient ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Transpac container service closures mount
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article