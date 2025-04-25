Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds

Wan Hai 323
Photo: Wan Hai Lines
By

Fallout from the US-China tariff war is not stopping the container shipping ’arms race’, as major shipping lines continue to invest heavily in large box ships.

Yesterday, Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines ordered four 16,000 teu containerships in deals valued at around $800m.

Two will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and two by Samsung Heavy Industries, both South Korean shipbuilders.

The order underscores Wan Hai’s strategy to modernise and expand its fleet with larger, fuel-efficient ...

