Walmart & Salesforce team up to unlock fulfilment & delivery solutions for retailers

By LoadstarEditorial 13/01/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Walmart Commerce Technologies and Salesforce Team Up To Unlock Local Fulfillment and Delivery Solutions for Retailers

Retailers using Salesforce Commerce Cloud can now offer their customers convenient pickup and delivery experiences with Walmart’s leading store fulfillment technologies and local delivery services.

Jan. 12 2023

BENTONVILLE, Ark. Jan. 12, 2023 — Today, Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal announced a partnership with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions that power ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN