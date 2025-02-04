Wallenius SOL snaps up UK ro-ro operator Mann Lines

By LoadstarEditorial 04/02/2025

PRESS RELEASE: Swedish shipowner Wallenius SOL, a 50% shareholder of ro-ro giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen, has acquired UK-based freight-only ro-ro operator Mann Lines, which operates services out of the ferry port of Harwich to Baltic destinations.

“The integration of services will enhance our expertise, broaden our offerings and foster thriving partnerships. With Mann Lines Logistics’ knowledge and years of experience operating container services in Northern Europe, we are well-equipped to deliver even greater value to the industries and communities we serve,” said Wallenius CEO Elvir Dzanic.

