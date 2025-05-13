Despite five years of market disruption in which feeder-size vessels have been a saving grace – sometimes eliciting absurdly high demand – the shortsea market is still populated with aging, costly vessels. Regulation, too, has done little to help.
But where the container segment has failed to address the problem, the ferry segment just might, with the arrival of new electric vessels like Futura, the 1,200-lane-metre battery-hybrid Scandlines vessel now on sea trials in Turkey.
When ...
Comment on this article