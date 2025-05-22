By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 22/05/2025

Aurora Botnia, a hybrid ferry in the Wasaline fleet (pictured), is to be retrofitted with a dual-chemistry battery system, bringing its capacity up from 2.2MWh to 12.6MWh.

In keeping with a ferry segment stepping up its adoption of battery-electrification, the new system on Aurora Botnia will cover some 23% of the ferry’s energy demand. But the battery system will also provide outsize fuel efficiency savings, using peak-shaving, allowing the vessel’s LNG-burning engines to spend entire voyages operating ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN