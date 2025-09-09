Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

US port call fees set to hamstring Chinese carrier profits

DHL: WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDEREDBA: FAA 'UPSIDE RISK'KNIN: 'STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT' LOW: IS IT TIME TO BE BULLISH LOW: TOO EXPENSIVEMAERSK: GAUGE THE DOWNSIDEAMZN: RAPPI INVESTMENTMAERSK: CAPITAL STRUCTURETSLA: REUTERS SHARES INSIGHT EXPD: INSIDER SALEDSV: OPPORTUNISTIC BITE ON WEAKNESSTSLA: PAY DEALGM: CUTTING BACKBA: STAFF WOESUPS: TOTAL LACK OF CONFIDENCE

DHL: WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDEREDBA: FAA 'UPSIDE RISK'KNIN: 'STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT' LOW: IS IT TIME TO BE BULLISH LOW: TOO EXPENSIVEMAERSK: GAUGE THE DOWNSIDEAMZN: RAPPI INVESTMENTMAERSK: CAPITAL STRUCTURETSLA: REUTERS SHARES INSIGHT EXPD: INSIDER SALEDSV: OPPORTUNISTIC BITE ON WEAKNESSTSLA: PAY DEALGM: CUTTING BACKBA: STAFF WOESUPS: TOTAL LACK OF CONFIDENCE

oocl atlanta
OOCL Atlanta. Photo: VesselFinder.com
By

Chinese container shipping looks set for a grim set of financials following implementation of the US Trade Representative (USTR) port fees next month. Analysis by HSBC suggests that Cosco and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) are facing a hit of 74% and 65%, respectively, on their operating profits in 2026. GCaptain, citing the HSBC reports, says the USTR fees in a single year could surpass $1.5bn for CSH, with OOCL looking down the barrel at $654m of cumulative charges.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Shipping Holdings (CSH) Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) US Trade Representative (USTR)