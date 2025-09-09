US port call fees set to hamstring Chinese carrier profits

By Alexander Whiteman 09/09/2025

Chinese container shipping looks set for a grim set of financials following implementation of the US Trade Representative (USTR) port fees next month. Analysis by HSBC suggests that Cosco and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) are facing a hit of 74% and 65%, respectively, on their operating profits in 2026. GCaptain, citing the HSBC reports, says the USTR fees in a single year could surpass $1.5bn for CSH, with OOCL looking down the barrel at $654m of cumulative charges.