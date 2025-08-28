Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Upswing in LatAm-Africa traffic, but capacity may be a challenge

Africa-LatAm Map
By

Poor capacity options could hobble one of the bright spots in global trade with increasing cross-directional demand from shippers in between Africa and Latin America.

Forwarders from both continents have told The Loadstar in recent months that, as volumes struggle on more ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    1Up Cargo AGL Cargo Maersk Rotate Live Capacity Database São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport (GRU)