By Gavin van Marle 13/02/2024

DP World-owned Unifeeder is set to expand in Latin America with the launch of a reefer-focused service connecting Colombia and Panama.

The feeder line will deploy the 21-year-old 1,100 teu Noah, owned by Germany-based Jens and Waller Reederei, which purchased it as the CMA CGM Agadir from CMA CGM last year.

The vessel offers 220 reefer slots and Unifeeder said the service would “specifically cater for export companies dealing with time-sensitive products, like fresh fruits”.

Port rotation is Santa Marta-Barranquilla-Cartagena-Turbo-Manzanillo, and the carrier said the service would call at Panama’s other Atlantic hubs of Colon and Cristobal on inducement.

“Adding a layer of flexibility, the service allows for additional terminals to be called at in the hub ports – vessels will call if a sufficient amount of cargo is available and booked,” it said.

“This significant expansion of our global network reinforces DP World Marine Services’ commitment to providing unparalleled shipping solutions,” said Jesper Kristensen, chief operating officer.

The service will be Unifeeder’s second Caribbean string – the other is based at DP World’s Dominican Republic transhipment hub of Caucedo and connects with Haiti’s Port-au-Prince and the Puerto Rican gateway of San Juan with a single 1,100 teu ship.