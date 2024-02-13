Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Unifeeder launches reefer-focused Colombia-Panama service

Noah
Photo: VesselFinder
By

DP World-owned Unifeeder is set to expand in Latin America with the launch of a reefer-focused service connecting Colombia and Panama.

The feeder line will deploy the 21-year-old 1,100 teu Noah, owned by Germany-based Jens and Waller Reederei, which purchased it as the CMA CGM Agadir from CMA CGM last year.

The vessel offers 220 reefer slots and Unifeeder said the service would “specifically cater for export companies dealing with time-sensitive products, like fresh fruits”.

Port rotation is Santa Marta-Barranquilla-Cartagena-Turbo-Manzanillo, and the carrier said the service would call at Panama’s other Atlantic hubs of Colon and Cristobal on inducement.

“Adding a layer of flexibility, the service allows for additional terminals to be called at in the hub ports – vessels will call if a sufficient amount of cargo is available and booked,” it said.

“This significant expansion of our global network reinforces DP World Marine Services’ commitment to providing unparalleled shipping solutions,” said Jesper Kristensen, chief operating officer.

The service will be Unifeeder’s second Caribbean string – the other is based at DP World’s Dominican Republic transhipment hub of Caucedo and connects with Haiti’s Port-au-Prince and the Puerto Rican gateway of San Juan with a single 1,100 teu ship.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Barranquilla DP World Feeder operators intra-Americas Manzanillo International Terminal Port of Cartagena Santa Marta Turbo Unifeeder APM Terminals COP28 Electric avenues Emissions & Omissions Zero Emission Port Alliance

    Most Read

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come