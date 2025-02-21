ONE and Yusen launch UCO insetting service as industry rift on biofuels widens
As debate over biofuels rages at IMO, ocean carrier group ONE and freight forwarder Yusen ...
United European Car Carriers (UECC) says surplus money from early adoption of alternative and green fuels has enabled it to maintain its pricing structure into 2025, with no additional surcharges.
While carriers have generally adopted or raised surcharges to pass on additional costs to customers, UECC introduced biofuel to its 15-vessel fleet as early as 2020, and bio-LNG last year, meaning it has been able to offset increased operating costs using compliance surpluses.
“We have previously ...
