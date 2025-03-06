Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains
The see-saw of US trade relations is keeping shippers and logistics providers in a bind, ...
Donald Trump has suspended the imposition of 25% tariffs on all goods traded with Mexico under an existing free trade agreement for one month.
Writing on the social media platform he owns, the US president confirmed that Mexican goods traded under the US Mexico Canada trade deal (UMSCA), which Mr Trump himself negotiated and later signed in 2020 during his first stint in office, would be exempted from the 25% levy.
Mr Trump stated: “After speaking with president Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article