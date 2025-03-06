Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Trump suspends Mexico tariffs for one month

Trump'd
ID 132344517 © Ginettigino | Dreamstime.com
By

Donald Trump has suspended the imposition of 25% tariffs on all goods traded with Mexico under an existing free trade agreement for one month.

Writing on the social media platform he owns, the US president confirmed that Mexican goods traded under the US Mexico Canada trade deal (UMSCA), which Mr Trump himself negotiated and later signed in 2020 during his first stint in office, would be exempted from the 25% levy.

Mr Trump stated: “After speaking with president Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Trade tariffs Transport intelligence (Ti) Trump 2.0 US-Mexico Trade USMCA

    Most read news

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news

    US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft

    Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

    Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

    Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in

    South Korean carriers asked to go on reserving slots for SME exporters

    DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4