Hidden double-whammy risk weighs heavy on box lines
Waiting for the next Hanjin
How do you know when you’re part of a cult?
It’s a very broad question of course, but the top two evidences given by many experts include: “1. The leader is the ultimate authority and 2. The group suppresses all scepticism (read criticism)”.
The thing about cults is that there’s an element of fanaticism, of blind religious faith and dogmatism with all or nothing commitment to the cause.
In some ways, the Tesla community is beginning to look and ...
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo
MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article