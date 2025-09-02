Ocean carriers and alliances in an 'aggressive push for market share'
The race for cargo has begun between carriers as volumes dip and fleet growth hits ...
Transpacific rates staged a rally on Friday, ahead of a $1,000 per 40ft container rate hike yesterday.
On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed the Shanghai-US West Coast rate averaged $1,923 per 40ft, up 17% from the previous week, ending 11 ...
