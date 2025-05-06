HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service
South Korean flagship carrier HMM is diverting ships from transpacific services to its Asia-Middle East ...
As US-China trade tension continues, mainline operators continue to divert capacity from the transpacific to Asia-North Europe services, which is driving down rates on the latter tradelane.
Consultancy Linerlytica calculates that 8.6% of Far East-US west coast capacity was removed in the month following the US imposing new tariffs on imports from China of 156%.
Twenty-seven ships, some 200,000 teu, have been removed from the US west coast trade, the bulk of this surplus tonnage redeployed ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Good first quarter for Hapag Lloyd and ONE, 'but it's all downhill from here'
HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Global Forwarding drags DHL Q1 numbers down, but 'we have the remedy'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article