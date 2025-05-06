By Alison Koo 06/05/2025

As US-China trade tension continues, mainline operators continue to divert capacity from the transpacific to Asia-North Europe services, which is driving down rates on the latter tradelane.

Consultancy Linerlytica calculates that 8.6% of Far East-US west coast capacity was removed in the month following the US imposing new tariffs on imports from China of 156%.

Twenty-seven ships, some 200,000 teu, have been removed from the US west coast trade, the bulk of this surplus tonnage redeployed ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN