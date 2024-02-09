Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Thomas Kuehn takes over from Richard Hogg as MD of Unsworth Global

Thomas Kuehn
By

UK-based independent freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has appointed industry veteran Thomas Kuehn (above) as its managing director, with current MD Richard Hogg moving to the chief executive role.

Mr Kuehn was most recently MD of World Transport Agency, a position he held for almost a decade.

Previous roles included three years at Kuehne + Nagel as a development and solutions director, and 10 years at JE Bernard as global key account director.

“My vision for the future of freight forwarding aligns perfectly with Unsworth’s demonstrable investment in technological innovation and business processes, proven commitment to client satisfaction and the promotion of a culture of continuous improvement,” Mr Kuehn said.

“Technology has been a huge enabler of the company’s growth and will continue to be so.” he added.

Newly appointed CEO Mr Hogg said: “In a landmark year for the company, this appointment is part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen our senior management team and capabilities to ensure that we can meet our expansion goals in the UK and overseas.”

Charles Hogg, who currently holds the chair of the British International Freight Association (BIFA), continues to lead Unsworth’s client solutions team as commercial director.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel On the merry-go-round Unsworth Global Logistics World Transport Agency Digitisation Qatar Airways Cargo sustainability

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come

    Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations

    OceanX: Hapag loses, ONE wins; DSV headcount efficiency; Schenker deadline is here; CNY looms

    New laws on goods made using forced labour could split supply chains

    Terry Fouracre steps up as a Palletways UK regional general manager