By Gavin van Marle 09/02/2024

UK-based independent freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has appointed industry veteran Thomas Kuehn (above) as its managing director, with current MD Richard Hogg moving to the chief executive role.

Mr Kuehn was most recently MD of World Transport Agency, a position he held for almost a decade.

Previous roles included three years at Kuehne + Nagel as a development and solutions director, and 10 years at JE Bernard as global key account director.

“My vision for the future of freight forwarding aligns perfectly with Unsworth’s demonstrable investment in technological innovation and business processes, proven commitment to client satisfaction and the promotion of a culture of continuous improvement,” Mr Kuehn said.

“Technology has been a huge enabler of the company’s growth and will continue to be so.” he added.

Newly appointed CEO Mr Hogg said: “In a landmark year for the company, this appointment is part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen our senior management team and capabilities to ensure that we can meet our expansion goals in the UK and overseas.”

Charles Hogg, who currently holds the chair of the British International Freight Association (BIFA), continues to lead Unsworth’s client solutions team as commercial director.