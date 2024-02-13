By Alessandro Pasetti 13/02/2024

We got another dose of the hypothetical DSV + DB Schenker scenario this week.

Just as…

Worth noting, the Jens Lund reign in Copenhagen has already left a slightly bitter taste in the mouth of investors.

Stock down almost -8% at current reading from the Feb 1-results-day-closing-level of Dkr1,255.5, now hovering around Dkr1,151 – essentially, where it traded pre-Red Sea crisis on 19 December; and then a month earlier, pre-Q3 23 results, when the ’Andersen out effect’ weighed on value*.

(*Looking backwards, we were ...

