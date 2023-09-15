By Alessandro Pasetti 15/09/2023

In early June, it was disclosed that one of Expeditors’ long-standing leaders was ready to retire, ladies and gents… drum roll…

… so it’s just about the time to wave goodbye to Rich Rostan (pictured below), president global geographies and operations.

(Source Expeditors)

Rostan is not just anybody in the leadership team of 24 at the transpacific freight forwarding leader.

Some specialists in our marketplace, in fact, have quietly referred to him as being similarly influential at Expeditors, “if not more so than CEO Jeff ...

