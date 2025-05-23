White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Small businesses in the US will be breathing a (small) sigh of relief following the ...
In the early days of the Houthis’ Red Sea denial, the rebel militia, known to be working with Iran, professed to be attacking ships with connections to Israel. It was soon discovered, however, that trying to figure out which ships were linked to which countries was harder than sighting them up for missile strikes.
Before even the tangled business of ownership comes into play, a ship might be built in China, managed in Singapore, on charter to a German liner, with ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article