The technology conundrum holding forwarders back

Too many tools, not enough connection: why one start-up is helping freight forwarders make their systems work together.

The logistics industry has no shortage of software. In fact, some would argue it has too much. Over the past decade, forwarders have seen a flood of digital tools promising to modernise freight — from visibility platforms to booking engines, carbon calculators to warehouse systems. But instead of making life easier, this wave of innovation has left many mid-sized logistics providers drowning in complexity.

That’s the problem Moddule set out to fix.

Founded with the simple goal of helping logistics providers regain control of their operations, Moddule is building what it calls the “operating layer” for freight forwarders — a flexible platform that connects any internal system and any external data source, so teams can finally work from a single, unified view.

Unlike many freight tech start-ups, Moddule doesn’t try to replace what companies already use. It doesn’t ask forwarders to rip out their TMS, migrate to a new carrier portal, or force a standard API across all partners. Instead, it adapts to the real-world messiness of logistics: spreadsheets, PDFs, legacy systems, siloed ERPs, and clients still sending updates via email.

“We’re not here to reinvent the wheel,” says Hans Elmegaard, Moddule’s CEO. “We’re here to make the wheels actually turn together.”

At the heart of Moddule’s approach is integration without disruption. The platform ingests and normalises data from virtually any source — whether that’s a shipment tracking tool, a homegrown system, or an Excel spreadsheet — and maps it into one operational view. That means teams can manage purchase orders, track shipments, coordinate warehouse activity, and keep customers informed without bouncing between five different tools.

It’s a proposition that resonates with mid-sized freight forwarders in particular — the kinds of companies that often sit at the centre of global trade, but don’t have the budget or tech resources to build their own digital stack.

And Moddule isn’t just about data integration. It also helps forwarders deliver a better customer experience through a white-labeled portal and a clean interface. That visibility is powered by real-time carrier updates, predictive ETAs, and exception alerts — all presented under the forwarder’s own brand.

Behind the scenes, Moddule automates workflows reducing manual effort and, because it is built to be agnostic, it scales as forwarders grow — without requiring developer input every time a new client or carrier joins.

It’s this flexibility that Moddule sees as its biggest strength. As the CEO puts it: “Most software in logistics is designed top-down. We flipped that. We’re building from the ground up – based on how real logistics providers actually work.”

That practical approach has caught the attention of investors: Moddule is backed by a group of logistics-focused VCs, including Motion VC, The Signal Group Ventures, Argon, Companyon, R7, and Incisive, all of which bring not just capital but deep industry knowledge.

Their involvement reflects a growing belief that forwarders — not just shippers or large enterprises — are key to driving the next wave of supply chain innovation.

For many in the industry, the pitch is clear: if you’re tired of firefighting across disconnected tools and you want to offer your customers the visibility and service they expect – without a massive IT overhaul – Moddule might be the missing piece.

And in a sector where margins are thin, expectations are high, and agility is everything, that kind of operational sanity is no small innovation.

Moddule is built for forwarders, by forwarders.