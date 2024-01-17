Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
Despite Maersk chief executive Vincent’s Clerc’s repeated assertions that Maersk was set to sail an ...
It’s pretty tense out there, the early symbolism having swiftly turned into a proper war zone, with some vessels taking risk…
… while others shy away from the conflict area, and container shipping announces additional surcharges – please click to expand the table above: all elements were duly flagged today by Lars Jensen, on day 33 of the Red Sea crisis.
Oh
There would be little to add if it wasn’t that – on the day DVZ anticipated that “Hapag-Lloyd and Mærsk are forming ...
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks
Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'
North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article